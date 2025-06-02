Jon Hamm recalls having issues ‘smoking’ for 'Mad Men'

'Mad Men' features Jon Hamm playing the role of chain-smoking advertising executive

Landman famed Jon Hamm has made a shocking revelation about the character he played in his popular drama series Made Men.

Hamm says that he feels lucky to be alive today after portraying the role of a chain-smoking advertising executive Don Draper in the American period drama that released in 2007 and continued till 2015.

"I’m glad I’m still alive, basically because of the amount of cigarettes I smoked."

However, Jon puffed prop smokes almost for a decade, but he is grateful that it did not affect him negatively.

While speaking at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, the 54-year-old recalled that he had a meeting with the TV bosses at the time to discuss whether there is a need of the characters to smoke on screen.

Hamm recalled that the makers responded, “Are you f****** kidding me? Yes, they literally have to. They’re addicted to cigarettes. It’s kind of why they’re sold. They’re super popular!'"

He shared, "It was not [good for us]. Yeah, I think somebody did a count, and in the pilot alone, I smoked 75 cigarettes … They are fake cigarettes, but that just means that there’s no nicotine in them. It doesn’t mean you’re not burning something.”

Created by Matthew Weiner, the Lionsgate backed TV series also featured Betty Draper, Peggy Olson, Pete Campbell, Roger Sterling and others.