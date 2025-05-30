Justin Bieber worries fans with new baby Jack Blues update: 'teen dad'

Justin Bieber sparks social media outrage with new photos

Justin Bieber gave fans another glimpse of son Jack Blues in a new social media post but some details sparked an outrage among fans.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 30, and shared a series of photos. The first picture in the carousel showed the new dad balancing his little one on top of his head.

Little Bieber continued to appear throughout the slides, including laying down in one of the pictures as the Baby hitmaker sat on a sofa looking over him.

Other pictures in the slides showed the Grammy winner with his friends around, and he wrote, “Gonna be a good summer,” in the caption.

However, the post inspired a lot of backlash when eagle-eyed fans noted that Bieber appeared to be smoking in front of the kid.

“I hope that baby wasn’t exposed to marijuana smoke,” one wrote.

Another added that the carousel looked like “a teen dad promo from MTV.”

Others echoed the sentiment saying its unsafe “doing drugs with the baby around,” while they encouraged him to “be better” and asked his wife, Hailey Bieber, to stop the “unsafe” behaviour.

“Bestie you should not bring a baby near a place with even just residues of smoke,” chimed in one and “Even smoke that lingers on clothes or furniture (known as thirdhand smoke) can be harmful. So… maybe consider that. You’re a parent now. Act like one,” wrote another.