Cameron Diaz former assistant makes public deep secrets of actress

Cameron Diaz 'explosive' details 'leaked' by ex assistant

Cameron Diaz has someone from her past spilling secrets about her.

The Valley star Janet Caperna on her recent appearance at Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea shared some behind the scenes details about working for The Mask actress.

The assistant claimed that she worked for Avaline, wine brand of Charlie's Angels alum and her good friend Katherine Power.

The 39-year-old told the co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real that she really 'loved' her job and that she is still 'obsessed' with the wine.

The Bravolebrity further added that the assistants working in Los Angeles are a small group who regularly keep in touch with each other.

In fact, Caperna mentioned that it makes the job of the assistant 'little easier' if they know other assistants as they can help each other out for various things.

Diaz co-founded the organic wine brand with her close friend launching the Spanish white and French rose wine in the beginning

They later on came up with red blends and sparkling wines.

It is claimed all variations of wine are made using organic grapes from Italy, France and Spain.

For the unversed, the actress stepped back from acting in 2014 to focus on her wine line and to spend time with her family.

After a long hiatus she recently returned to the silver screen in 2025 with Jamie Foxx starrer Back in Action.

Diaz and Benji Madden wedded in 2015, and the couple shares two children: daughter Raddix (5) and son Cardinal (1).