Heidi Montag’s husband Spencer Pratt reacts to AMAs backlash

Spencer Pratt breaks silence on Heidi Montag’s AMAs 2025 backlash

Spencer Pratt is not afraid to speak up against Heidi Montag’s bullies online.

The 41-year-old reality star was quick to hit back at trolls who made fun of Montag’s wig at the AMAs on Monday, May 26.

Pratt responded to a social media user who wrote, “I love love love her, but you should’ve stopped that wig” over a picture of Montag from the red carpet.

He wrote, “for the wig haters please pre order HEIDIWOOD now so that future wigs have more budget,” referring to wife’s upcoming album.

Adding another layer to the reaction, Pratt shared the same video on his TikTok and wrote, “Only 3 days if you love her buy the Heidiwood album so she can afford better wigs in the future. Fancy wigs cost like 20k ask Beyoncé.”

The TV personality added, “A lot of people love the wig. A lot of people didn’t love it so much. But you know what, we’re very thankful to be at the American Music Awards, and having anyone talk about Heidi’s hair was a blessing.”

Turning the trolling into a marketing pitch, he continued, “In the future, if Heidi were to do another wig, hopefully, we’ll have Beyoncé money one day. I’ve learned a lot about wigs. A really nice wig is $20,000. We don’t have a $20,000 wig budget.”

Pratt ended on a positive note as he wrote, “I’m so thankful so many people care about Heidi that they want her to look the best she possibly can on the red carpet.”