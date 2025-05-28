Grammy-wining musician Rick Derringer dies at 77

Rick Derringer, the Grammy-winning producer for Weird Al Yankovic, has passed away at the age of 77.

On Tuesday, May 27, his longtime caretaker and friend, Tony Wilson, took to Facebook to announce that Derringer breathed his last on Monday in Ormond Beach, Fla.

"Renowned guitarist and entertainer Rick Derringer passed on at 8:09 PM on May 26th, surrounded by his loving wife’ Singer Songwriter and band of 28 years Jenda Derringer, his caretaker and close friend Tony Wilson.(AKA) Young James Brown," he stated in the press release.

He went on to praise how the late singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer forged his path in the industry and made a name for himself over the course of six decades.

"As a member of the McCoys, he achieved fame with hits like Hang On Sloopy. Still live," Wilson continued. "Derringer also worked with notable artists such as Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Weird Al, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra Streisand, and penned hits like Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo and Real American."

"His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones," the statement read, before adding that memorial services will be announced soon.

Notably, no cause of Derringer’s death was disclosed in the statement.

Additionally, among his many credits, the soundtrack for Season 4 of Stranger Things in 2022 also stands out.