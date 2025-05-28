Diddy hit with another serious claim amid ongoing trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing serious talk after rumours spread that he keeps a list of enemies in Hollywood.

The rapper has been accused of tracking those he has had conflicts with in the entertainment world.

Diddy is still facing serious accusations as his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering goes on in New York after a short break for Memorial Day.

On May 27, Capricorn Clark - who used to work as Combs’ assistant - testified that Combs kept a “list of celebrity enemies.” However, the list reportedly included names like Suge Knight and Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent.

The woman also said she overheard Combs talking about guns while discussing 50 Cent, soon after an MTV press event.

Capricorn told the court: “He said, ‘I don’t like the back and forth, I don’t like that. I like guns.’”

Although Diddy has denied any feud with 50 Cent a few times, the rapper has often taken to social media to criticize him.

Then on Tuesday, right after Clark’s testimony, the rapper shared a post on Instagram: "Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe."