Billy Joel's health woes: Singer's wife thanks fans for immense love

Billy Joel wife grateful for fans support amid musician health crisis

Billy Joel's wife is overwhelmed with the 'outpouring of love and support' from the musician's fans who expressed care for their idol after he made his brain cancer diagnosis public.

The legendary singer had previously taken to social media to announce that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) – a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain ventricles and presses on the brain, as per The Daily Beast.

The Uptown Girl singer had also informed the audience that his concerts have been cancelled due to the medical situation that affects hearing, vision and balance.

The Alexis Roderick Joel has now posted a thank you note for 76-year-old's fans and loved ones.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," the 43-year-old began her note.

She further shared that Billy and her family is extremely 'grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis'.

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world," she further wrote, "We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

For the unversed, the Piano Man singer and Roderick Joel dated for almost six years before tying the knot in 2015.