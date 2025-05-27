Kylie Jenner stirs up buzz over unexpected comparison look

Kylie Jenner, one of the finest supermodels in Hollywood, has recently caught everyone’s attention with her latest photo shoot.

The 27-year-old beauty star got an awkward comparison to a controversial late superstar after posting new photos on Instagram this week.

Kylie wore a military-style outfit to promote her brand Khy’s latest collaboration with Dilara. But fans quickly noticed her dark, gothic look and started comparing it to Michael Jackson’s famous Bad era style in a flurry of lively comments.

Asking about her fashion choice, one user wrote: "Annie are you okay?"

Another one wrote: "I thought this was Michael Jackson', 'Michael Jackson vibes."

"Michael Jackson circa 1987."

"Thought u was MJ."

"Michael Jackson must be jealous!"

However, other fans showered Jenner with compliments, calling her 'hot' and filling her comment section with heart emojis.

The King of Pop Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 from a cardiac arrest that happened after he was given Propofol to help him sleep.