Dolly Parton leaves fans wondering about Beyoncé tour collaboration

Dolly Parton sparks speculation among fans with recent remarks

Dolly Parton recently sparked curiosity by hinting that she might make an appearance at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

The 79-year-old singer, who garnered recognition as a country music legend, thrilled fans with her recent remark.

In an exclusive conversation with HuffPost, the I Will Always Love You hitmaker opened up about the possibility of joining the ongoing tour.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “You never know – anything is possible! Because she really is doing great with that [tour]. I was very honoured that she wanted to do her version of Jolene. That’s all a great compliment to me, when somebody wants to do my songs in any version. I was very amused by her take on that, and I got a big kick out of that. She’s not gonna sit back and say, ‘Oh please don’t take my man’. She’s gonna kick some a**!”

The Single Ladies hitmaker’s tenth concert tour began with huge success, earning $55.7 million.

During her five concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Beyoncé, 43, sold around 217,000 tickets and earned more than $50 million.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the Los Angeles run marked the “biggest reported single-venue engagement” of the year.

For the unversed, the Cowboy Carter Tour is scheduled to conclude on July 26 at Paradise’s Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.