Kim Kardashian throws shade at Taylor Swift amid It Ends With Us drama

Kim Kardashian has seemingly hit out at Taylor Swift after she shows subtle support for the singer’s former friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The reality star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into the Deadpool & Wolverine-themed sixth birthday party she threw for son, Psalm on May 25.

The SKIMS founder, who is a mother of four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, posted a series of pictures from the Southern California celebration.

Captioning the post, Kim wrote, “Psalms 6th Birthday Party” with an emoji of a red heart.

The Kardashians star’s public show of support for Blake and Ryan came at a time of crisis in the friendship between the actress and Taylor over It Ends with Us legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

“Right now, if Taylor had one wish it would be that she never met Blake,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realizes it wasn't worth all the stress Blake put her through.”

“She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Kim shared a series of pictures to Instagram which had garnered almost 350,000 likes in just four hours.

For the unversed, Taylor and Kim’s animosity was a byproduct of the singer’s long-running feud with the reality star’s former husband, Kanye West.