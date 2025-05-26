'Avengers: Doomsday' makers eyeing Ryan Gosling for significant role?

'Avengers: Doomsday' is no longer releasing on May 1, 2026

Ryan Gosling will most likely feature in the upcoming Avengers sequel, which already carries a star-studded ensemble cast.

Reportedly, Gosling is being eyed to play the very unique role in the upcoming film.

The news comes after the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) announced the decision of pushing back the much-anticipated film.

Avengers: Doomsday, which was initially set to release on May 1. 2026, will now be coming out in theaters on December 18, 2026.

As per the latest update, the Russo brothers wish to cast the 44-year-old Canadian actor to play 'Ghost Rider' in new movie.

Not just the makers, Gosling has been the popular choice among fans for the famous comic book character on the internet.

The internet’s desire made Marvel President Kevin Feige to comment on the fans’ choice.

During the press tour for Ryan’s Barbie film, Kevin said, “Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider… Gosling’s unbelievable.”

“Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing.”

MCU has not confirmed anything about The Notebook star’s casting yet.

Meanwhile, another popular choice on internet for the role of Ghost Rider is Keanu Reeves.