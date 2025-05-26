Meghan Markle, Harry plan to wage war against Palace with shocking move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly attempt to 'compete' with Buckingham Palace despite their never-settling feud with the royal family.

According to GB, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to create their "own royal household structure" in their Montecito home.

The former working royals have hired household staff keeping in mind the hierarchical system followed in the King's office.

Royal expert Tom Bower cautioned the Sussexes about their alarming decision, which could negatively affect their royal titles.

He said, "Undoubtedly, the Sussexes would like to rule over a 'royal court' from their Montecito mansion."

"Competing with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace would delight Meghan. But what the Sussexes have assembled is not a 'royal court,'" Tom added.

The royal commentator claimed that Harry and Meghan hired an "expensive group of bureaucrats signalling the Sussexes' final, desperate bid to save their brand."

"Buckingham Palace's 'royal court' are under-paid, over-worked devoted loyal professionals committed to the traditions of a thousand-year monarchy and the country they serve," he stated.

Furthermore, Tom emphasizes the potential consequences if Harry chooses to follow his wife's example by exploiting his royal title for personal benefit.

He shared, "If Harry follows Meghan to commercialise his title to earn some dollars then his currently minimal chance of reconciliation and return to Britain will be totally extinguished."