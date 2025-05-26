Finn Wolfhard debuts major transformation before ‘Stranger Things’ season 5

Finn Wolfhard at 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Finn Wolfhard is embracing change as he gets ready to say goodbye to Stranger Things. The 22-year-old actor made a stylish appearance at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo on Sunday, May 25, stepping out with a bold new buzz cut.

He was joined by his longtime friend and Stranger Things co-star Gaten Matarazzo, also 22.

Best known for his longer locks, Wolfhard showed off his fresh trim with confidence, pairing it with a sparkly black-and-white suit and black boots.

The duo looked sharp as they posed for photos together on the event's carpet and later took the stage to present the award for Best Continuing Series to Demon Slayer.

The Netflix series' stars' appearance comes ahead of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, expected to premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

Wolfhard has played the role of Mike Wheeler since the hit series first launched in July 2016.

Reflecting on the show's upcoming conclusion, Wolfhard told PEOPLE in April, “It was definitely a lot.”

He and Matarazzo have grown up on screen alongside their castmates Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke, making the end of the series a significant moment for the entire cast.