Sophie Turner finally speaks out about Joe Jonas after divorce

Sophie Turner, iconic star who is best known for her role in Game of Thrones, recently showed her support for ex-husband music mogul, Joe Jonas after his new album.

Sophie, who shares two little girls with her ex-partner Joe, has been showering her support to the singer's new solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which just dropped.

Sharing the link to Joe's new album, the actress penned on Instagram: "Go go @joejonas (sic)"

Joe’s new album dives into his life after his very public split from Sophie. The chart-topping pop star, who was married to Sophie from 2019 to 2024, has shared why he decided to open up about their relationship in his music.

He shared with Billboard in 2024: "It was scary at times, and also freeing.

"I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast … I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that - but also, the journey to get here."

However, Joe poured his feelings into songwriting to cope with tough times in his life.