Rumer Willis looks back on childhood film debut with Demi Moore

Rumer Willis recalls shooting her 1996 debut 'Striptease'

Rumer Willis recently took a trip down memory lane, recalling her debut role alongside her mother, Demi Moore, in the 1996 film Striptease.

The 36-year-old actress, who is daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis, said she “loved every second” of playing the onscreen daughter of her real-life mom.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Willis shared, “I was just so enamored and kind of like, ‘What is this world? What’s going on here?’ I loved the costumes. During lunch sometimes I would go try and put my mom’s shoes on and a feather boa and dance around the stage. I was like, oh, there’s all these ladies around me all the time. I was just so enamored.”

In Andrew Bergman's 1996 directorial, Moore, 69, starred as Erin Grant, while Willis played her daughter, Angela Grant.

Later in the interview, the Hostage star reflected on her own daughter, 2-year-old Louetta.

She added, “Louetta comes with me everywhere and she’s always on set with me. It’s in my DNA, because I grew up this way… I was exposed to so many different people and so many different cultures and languages and just amazing artistry when I was a kid on set.”

Trail of Vengeance, starring Willis alongside Jeff Fahey, Graham Greene, and Gbenga Akinnagbe, was released on Friday, May 23.