Dwyane Johnson congratulates team 'Lilo & Stitch' for breaking record

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' penned a moving congratulatory note for the makers of Lilo & Stitch after an breaking records on the opening weekend at the box office.
Johnson, who is known to play 'Maui' in the Disney backed Moana, has congratulated the entire team with special mention to Sitch doll.
Taking it to Instagram, The Hobbs and Shaw star dropped an image of the blue alien holding the hook of Dwyane’s character in Moana.
He wrote, “The only person – or thing? – that Maui will allow this hook.”
The 53-year-old continued, “A grateful congrats to our Lilo & Stitch ohana for their records breaking weekend at the box office – you all have worked so hard to deliver for the fans, and proudly you have.”
“The continuing embrace of our Polynesian culture around the world has been so humbling to feel and witness. The mana is real.”
The professional wrestler ended the note asking fans to enjoy their weekends with the movie in theatres.
Directed by Dean Fleischer, the comedy sci-fi features Chris Sanders, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Zach Galifianakis and others.
