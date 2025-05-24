Bary Keoghan thankful to ONE person for helping him during addiction problem

Barry Keoghan to feature in 'The Beatles' biopic as Sir Ringo Starr

Saltburn famed Barry Keoghan has finally spoken up about his struggles to addiction.

Barry opened that he lost his mother when he was 12 years old and she was an addicted to heroin, which became a cause of her death.

Besides that, the Bird actor also revealed that he lost his father due to drug addiction.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Authentic, the 32-year-old confessed that he got into addiction as a child. He admitted that he could not let go off this addiction even after he became a father of a two-year-old child.

The Batman star shared that he is not in denial anymore, ‘I understand I do have an addiction, and I am an addict.’

But he is 'forever grateful' to driver Niall, who he found on one of his film’s sets, as he was the one who took Barry to rehab while he was struggling with addiction.

“Niall literally drove me and put me on a plane himself, came with me and brought me to the rehab in England.

“I’m forever grateful. When I say that Niall is the best, I mean it, because no one else put me on the plane, by the hand, literally got on the plane with me”, Keoghan said.

The Irish actor latest release Hurry Up Tomorrow features him alongside Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd.