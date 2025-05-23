Princess Kate dazzles with statement pieces that speak louder than words

Princess Kate Stuns in shared dress with Princess Beatrice at VE Day concert.

The Princess of Wales turned heads at the VE Day 80th anniversary concert not just for her elegance, but for her clever nod to royal fashion diplomacy.

Kate stepped out in her cream Self-Portrait Tailored Bouclé and Chiffon Midi Dress, a chic and sustainable choice she last wore during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The very same designer dress is also owned by Princess Beatrice, proving that fashion really does run in the royal family.

According to a fashion expert, Kate’s choice wasn’t just about looking good, it was a deliberate move to wear a "statement piece" for a significant royal occasion.

Speaking exclusively to GB News, James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, praised the Princess of Wales for her refined yet bold style choices.

"Kate has been opting for statement pieces in recent public appearances, such as the VE Day concert," Harris noted.

"Her magnificent five-layer pearl necklace from Susan Caplan drew attention immediately."

The vintage-inspired necklace, a striking blend of tradition and glamour, has made appearances at other high-profile events, including a Holocaust Memorial gathering earlier this year.

"It continues to captivate," Harris said, pointing to its symbolic and aesthetic appeal.