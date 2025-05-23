Holly Willoughby ditches Stephen Mulhern as he fights to save 'You Bet'! alone

Stephen Mulhern is aiming to reinvent himself and take his career in a bold new direction-shedding his image of being monotonous and stepping into more charismatic, standout role-much like the legendary Bruce Forsyth.

This transformation comes after his long-time co-host Holly Willoughby stepped away from their projects, including the revival of You Bet!, possibly due to pursue new opportunities like those with Netflix.

The duo also previously worked together on Dancing on Ice, but that collaboration has now ended.

Despite these changes, Stephen remains a key figure at ITV, continuing with Celebrity Catchphrase and working on three new shows.

Speaking to TV Biz, he shared: 'I m gutted she's not doing You Bet! with me, but I have had time to think about it and Bruce Forsyth was the first person to do You Bet! and he did it on his own. Matthew Kelly made it the best show on the telly.'.

Stephen has already filmed one episode without Holly and said it felt good surprisingly natural: 'We have filmed once episode already without Holly, and it felt very comfortable. May be it is just a one-presenter show. So may be it happened for a reason.'

Holly may have closed the curtain on their partnership, but for Stephen Mulhern, the show is far from over-it's only just beginning.