Elle Fanning’s ‘Sentimental Value’ earns record-breaking Cannes ovation

Elle Fanning’s film Sentimental Value received the longest standing ovation of the year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Joachim Trier’s directed film received the longest 15-minute applauded. As the credits rolled, the crowd applauded enthusiastically well past 1 a.m.

Fanning, who plays a young Hollywood actress in the movie was seen wiping away the tears and embracing Trier as the audience whooped and hollered for her performance.

Meanwhile, her co-star Stellan Skarsgård could be seen blowing a kiss to the cinema-goers.

After the huge round of applause, the Norwegian filmmaker choked up sharing that he was "very moved" and acknowledged that many of his crew members and cast had "struggled for years" to make it.

He went on to share a heartfelt Buñuel quote which said, "I make films for my friends?" he added, "I feel you’re all my friends tonight."

The film follows story of two sisters Nora and Agnes as they "reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Swedish man, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film," according to the film’s synopsis.

The film Sentimental Value is slated for release on August 20, 2025.