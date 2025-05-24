‘Adolescence’ creator Stephen Graham teases possible season two storyline

Adolescence, the hit British TV series' creator Stephen Graham shared his view on the possibility of a new season and how will it might look like.

Graham also starred in the show as Eddie Miller, father of Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who was arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie.

The four-part one-take drama highlighted the bold social issue of how young boys can be radicalise into misogynists online and become a topic of discussion between parents and politicians.

While the Netflix original was set for only one season, however, after gaining massive critical acclamation, Graham is now discussing the possibility of season two.

In an interview with the Variety, on being questioned about the future of the series, Graham said, "If we were to go again, would I like it to go again? With a different story completely? Yes."

Revealing what the new season may portray, he said the focus will shift on another family. He the went on to discuss Katie’s family, whose perspective absent from the drama.

Yet comparing the story to an everyday drama, he added, "Rightfully so, if we were a conventional drama, you would look at it from Katie’s perspective and we’d see the aftermath of Katie’s family."

Graham also said that while he is willing to work on another season, he is also aware that the show probably won’t be as big as the first part was.

He continued, "That’s once in a lifetime. We tapped straight into the zeitgeist. You’ve just had something that’s gone everywhere. I mean, number one in Brazil? Number one in Saudi Arabia?"

The Adolescence is available to stream on streaming platform.