Kevin Jonas delights fans with Jonas Brothers reunion update

Jonas Brothers will be marking major milestone with upcoming tour

Kevin Jonas teased his upcoming tour with brothers after they took a hiatus from the band.

The 37-year-old singer is preparing to get back up on stage with Nick and Joe Jonas as they celebrate their 20-year-long career.

The former Camp Rock star shared that he will start preparing for tour with his brothers as soon as Nick wraps up his broadway run for The Last Five Years and Joe is free after the release of his solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.

Jonas Brothers’ TOUR20 is set to start on August 10.

Reflecting on their two-decades long career, Kevin said, “It’s just wild to think that we've been a part of people's lives for this long, but I think what's really cool is that it's still continuing to be new. You know, not only are we going on tour, but the album comes out two days before.”

Teasing the album, he remarked, “They're just incredible, and I'm so proud of it and the work that everyone put in. And it's been a couple years since we put out an album, so it's definitely time and the music's where we should be right now, which is great.”

The upcoming album, which will be the seventh studio album of Jonas Brothers, is scheduled to be released on August 8th, and it is titled, Greetings from Your Hometown.