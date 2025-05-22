Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' brand faces backlash over prolonged stock shortage

Meghan Markle has left fans disappointed two months after the launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever.
The Duchess of Sussex debuted her venture on April 2, with the entire product range selling out hardly in less than 60 minutes.
However, none of the products have been restocked on the brand's website since launch day, leaving supporters frustrated.
Despite the sell-out being a huge success, Meghan disappointed with the follow-up. Following the overwhelming response, she wrote in a message to fans:
'Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough....for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It's just the start@aseverofficial. Here we go!'
PR expert, Mark Borkowski criticised the brand's handling of the launch, calling it, 'chaos.'
'As soon as nothing's happening, people ask questions but therefore her PR has always been chaos, he told Newsweek.
