Gracie Abrams shares loved-up moment with Paul Mescal at Cannes

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, who are smitten with each other since the last nine months, marked a major relationship milestone at Cannes Film Festival.

The That’s So True singer showed up support to her boyfriend’s new movie History of Sound at the event.

The Close To You crooner was seen enthusiastically cheering, applauding and hooting for the Gladiator II star in the theatre as he and his cast-mates including Josh O’Connor received six-minute standing ovation.

The sweet gesture came few days after the love birds had their fans in frenzy over engagement rumours.

Therefore, to seemingly end the buzz they decided to make individual red carpet appearances.

While the Normal People actor joined co-stars Alison Bartlett and Raphael Sbarge on the red carpet ahead of its premiere, Abrams separately stepped out.

For the event, the couple donned matching colour outfits. The Grammy nominee arrived at the festival in a black halter dress with beaded detailing and a matching sheer scarf draped over her arms.

Meanwhile, Paul, kept his look simple with an all-black suit set and matching tie.

Abrams and Mescal have been in relationship for nearly a year now. Despite being seemingly on the verge of breakup few months ago, the two continue to support each other in their respected careers.