Janet Jackson curious about Michael Jackson’s new biopic: Here’s why

Janet Jackson has recently decided to pause any of her upcoming project featuring her music legacy because of her late brother Michael Jackson.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that she first wants her late brother’s movie to be completed as she holds off her “career retrospective project” out of respect “for the rest of her family”.

The source went on to add that this is “including her niece and nephews, who control Michael Jackson’s estate and her nephew, Jaafar [Jackson], who is starring in the Michael Jackson biopic”.

It is pertinent to mention that Antoine Fuqua is directing the upcoming movie, titled Michael, which will “explore the life and tragic end of the King of Pop”.

The source pointed out that the biopic is made with “full permission of his estate” and shared details about the real events “from his childhood of being the star of the Jackson 5, through times of abuse by his father Joe Jackson, to his hit 'Thriller,' and the purchase of Neverland Valley, into his tragic and unsuspected death on June 25, 2009,” per movie’s synopsis.

“The effort everybody in the extended family has put into getting [the biopic] Michael off the ground — It's truly been a group effort,” mentioned the source.

Th source noted that Michael’s biopic is considered “the most anticipated movie of the recent musical biopic trend”.

“Janet, like everybody else, is extremely curious about how it's all going to turn out,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, Michael’s whole family is “rallying to make sure that the movie is successful”.