Robbie Williams, Ayda Field put 'unimaginable' restriction on their kids

Robbie Williams announces new album 'Britpop'

Robbie Williams, popular English singer and songwriter, and his wife Ayda Field has shared a very unique insight about their parenting methods.

Williams and Field have been married since 2010. The duo has four children in total namely daughters Theodora ‘Teddy’ Rose and Colette ‘Coco’ Josephine and sons Charlton ‘Charlie’ Valentine and Beau Benedict Enthoven.

Out of these four children, two were born naturally. Meanwhile, the couple welcomed two kids Coco and Beau via surrogacy.

While talking with The Sunday Times, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she and husband Williams have restricted their children from travelling in first class.

The two make them sit in the economy class, while they fly in first class.

Ayda confessed, “My kids fly economy whenever we fly. I turn left and they turn right. That’s terrible. I mean, people will think I’m such a d***.”

The simple reason is the couple is not interested in raising spoilt 'brats'.

“There’s no interest in raising brats. My kids will know [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane.”

Previously, popular chef Gordon Ramsey and his wife also admitted that they also do not let their children travel in business class.