‘Cheers’ cast mourns death of late co-star George Wendt

Cheers cast paid a heartfelt tribute to their late co-star George Wendt.

Shortly after Wendt’s family confirmed that he passed away "peacefully in his sleep while at home" on Tuesday, May 20, via a statement given by his publicist, his co-star Ted Danson mourned the death.

"[I am] devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us," he told People following the actor’s death, who appeared and played Norm Peterson in every episode from Cheers’ 1982 premiere to its finale in 1993.

"I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," Danson continued. "It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Rhea Perlman, who played head waitress Carla Tortelli in the sitcom, described Wendt as "the sweetest, kindest man I ever met."

"It was impossible not to like him," she tells the outlet, recalling how their character used to interact. "What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."

In addition, John Ratzenberger expressed he's "heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt."

"For eleven years on Cheers, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships," the actor who played Cliff Clavin continued. "He was a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart."

"I’ll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most," Ratzenberger wrote before wrapping up the statement by extending his thoughts to the family.