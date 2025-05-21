King Charles shares special message to honour Prince William, Princess Kate

King Charles gave a sweet nod to Prince William and Princess Kate, as they stepped in for the cancer-stricken monarch at a special event.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a stunning joint appearance at Buckingham Palace's garden party, leading the royal family.

Soon after the event, the King's office released photos of heartfelt moments from the get-together with a message, honouring William and Catherine.

Notably, the royal couple was also joined by the senior royal members.

The statement reads, "This afternoon, The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of The King."

"Their Royal Highnesses were joined in the gardens by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester."

"Historically, Garden Parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutantes, and have evolved into a way of recognising and rewarding public service."

It is important to note that King Charles gave a key responsibility to the Prince and Princess of Wales amid their major milestone as working royals.

Time named Prince William and Princess Kate to its 2025 Time100 Philanthropy list, calling them trailblazers in "modernising royal philanthropy."