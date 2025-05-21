Royal family cancels key event after tragic death of close member

An important state visit was cancelled soon after the King and Queen received tragic news about a death of a close member of the family.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were set to host His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, from Tuesday to Thursday in Madrid.

However, the Oman royal family announced on Monday that the mother-in-law of the sultan had passed away. The Diwan of Royal Court stated that the visit has been postponed until further notice.

“The mother of Lady Al-Jalila has passed away, we ask God to shower her with His mercy and dwell her in His spacious gardens,” the royal family of Oman said in a statement.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was crowned Sultan of Oman in 2020 after he succeeded his cousin, Qaboos bin Said. He is married to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah and the couple shares four children together.

The royal couple was set to be hosted by King Felipe and Queen Letizia at a white-tie gala dinner which would have taken place at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Meanwhile, the arrangements for the funeral have not been announced yet.