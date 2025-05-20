Justin Bieber exposes 'unfiltered' truth about his marriage to Hailey

Justin Bieber takes pride in one of his life's best decisions

Justin Bieber is taking pride in one of his life's best decisions, acknowledging that he's done his fair share of dumb things in the past.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue on Tuesday, May 20, the 31-year-old reflected on his decision to marry the Rhode founder.

Justin, who tied the knot back in 2018 in an intimate civil ceremony, told the outlet, “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”

Sharing his unfiltered thoughts on the online criticism that his wife faces, he further went on to add, “She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion. And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.”

Meanwhile, Hailey didn’t hold back from sharing her first-hand experience as a celebrity, noting, “I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me," adding, "and people just don’t want to sometimes."

In addition, the 28-year-old admitted to learning from Justin when it comes to dealing with public scrutiny.