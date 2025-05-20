Prince Harry, Meghan create surprise 'power alliance' after snub from UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a befitting response to their rivals and royal family after suffering brutal snub.

For the unversed, the royals are growing their ties with David and Victoria Beckham as they are no longer on speaking terms with the Sussexes.

King Charles invited the former English captain to back-to-back royal events. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales keep extending support to the power couple amid their alleged rift with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

It was reported earlier that the couple was nowhere to be seen at David Beckham's 50th birthday bash, raising eyebrows about their family dynamics.

Closer Magazine reported that Meghan and Harry have taken advantage of the situation as they are looking forward to building a friendship with Brooklyn and Nicola to evolve as a "US Fab Four."

The source said, "Creating this new power alliance is a big slap in the face for David, Victoria and the royals – but the four have zero qualms or regrets about that because they all feel like they’ve been so badly wronged."

"As far as they’re all concerned, teaming up and finding solidarity in adversity is a no-brainer. And if they can get a sense of revenge in the process, then that’s all the better," an insider stated.

The report further claimed that the former Suits star expressed a desire to collaborate with Victoria's daughter-in-law.

"Nicola is extremely grateful to Meghan for all the kindness and support. She’s still very upset about the ongoing feud with Brooklyn’s family, but this blooming friendship with the Sussexes is one silver lining that’s been a huge positive. They’re talking and texting a lot," the source revealed.