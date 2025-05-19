Vick Hope confirms pregnancy as she announces maternity leave

Vick married the 41-year-old Scottish DJ in lbiza in 2023

Vick Hope has shared the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with husband Calvin Harris.

The 350-year-old BBC Radio 1 presenter made the announcement live during her drivetime show.

Vick, who married the 41-year-old Scottish DJ in lbiza in 2023, revealed she will be stepping away from the show as she prepares to go maternity leave.

During a lighthearted chat with her co-host Jamie Laing on Monday, she told listeners:

'I should probably also say this is my final week before I go on maternity leave.'

Jamie warmly responded: 'You are an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you are just going to be an amazing mum.' To which Vick replied: 'Oh, thank you.'

Over the past few weeks, Vick has been proudly showing off her baby bump, including last Thursday when she arrived at the studio glowing with the excitement.

The couple had faced ongoing speculation about the pregnancy, which has now finally been revealed.



