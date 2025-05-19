Dakota Johnson teases major career move as she blasts studio bosses

Dakota Johnson has recently teased major career move as she blasts studio bosses at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, who appeared at the Cannes for the first time, spoke up at Kering Women in Motion talk where she discussed her new movie, Splitsville which she produced through TeaTime Pictures, the production banner which is also a production of her and her producing partner, Ro Donnelly.

Elaborating on why she decided to start her own production company, Dakota lashed out at studio bosses, saying, “Some professionals who run studios don’t feel the desire to make things that are different or risky or scary or dangerous or raw and real and human and messy.”

The Persuasion actress pointed out, “That’s also really hard. As an actor, that is what I am craving.”

“As an audience member, that is what I am craving,” continued the 35-year-old.

Dakota told Variety, “It’s a constant fight. But we are fighters. We hustle. We really work so hard to tell the stories that we love.”

Interestingly, the Madame Web actress noted, “So much of why I wanted to start a production company and make my own movies is because I want more from this industry.”

Dakota revealed, “I want more from my experience as an artist. I felt so thirsty for more conversation and more creativity and more collaboration.”

The Daddio actress also disclosed that she’s hoping to make her feature directorial debut with one of Vanessa Burghardt’s scripts.

“We have been working with her on developing scripts. Vanessa has written a script. It’s really special,” stated Dakota.

She said, “It’s about a young woman with autism and I feel very protective of her and her story and her mind.”

“That’s kind of the thing I just don’t think I could allow anyone else to direct it. So, we will see,” hinted Dakota.