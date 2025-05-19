Tom Cruise sparks buzz with heartfelt statement about Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise shares unfiltered thoughts on Ana de Armas' unique acting skillset

Tom Cruise is sharing his unfiltered thoughts on Ana de Armas after spending quality time together.

During the New York City premiere of his new film Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning on Sunday, May 18, the 62-year-old opened up to Extra about de Armas’ unique skillset.

He told the outlet, "(Ana is a) very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly.”

Heaping on praises for the 37-year-old, the versatile actor said in another statement to Access Hollywood, "Her ability is incredible. There's an actress that has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic, very, very talented.

"You see her in Ballerina and you look at Keanu (Reeves) and her together ... just a great actress,” he added.

This comes hot on the heels of the actress’s confirmation about working with Cruise on several projects together during her recent appearance on Good Morning America.

The duo made headlines after they were first spotted together in February, 2025.

For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release in theatres on Friday, May 23, after the cast received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.