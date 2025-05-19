Pedro Pascal's 'biceps' take over 'Eddington' at Cannes Film Festival

'Game of Thrones' star attends Cannes Festival with Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix

The Last of Us famed Pedro Pascal has not just been impressing audience with his work, but it also setting some fitness goals.

The Chilean American actor stepped onto the red carpet of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, leaving the internet go crazy.

The 50-year-old marked his presence for his new film Eddington along with his castmates Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes and others.

Though, the film received a 5-minute standing ovation by the jury at the film gala, but there was something else that triggered loud cheers and applauds online.

Pascal graced the red carpet wearing a black plain tank top along with black pants. The look was cozy and comfortable; it turned heads and melted the hearts of many.

His sculpted arms and biceps grabbed all the attention. Fans could not resist expressing their feelings on his magnificent look.

"Pedro Pascal's biceps. That's it. That's the tweet”, one fan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, another commented, "He must be hitting the gym because he looks way slimmer.”

A third impressed fan wrote, "Every time someone invalidates me for finding a 50-year-old man hot, Pedro Pascal validates me by showing up even sexier and hotter than the day before."

Work wise, Pedro Pascal is all set to star in film Materialists alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans.