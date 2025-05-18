Powerful blast kills four, injures several others in Qila Abdullah

Police officers stand behind crime scene police tape. — AFP/File

A powerful blast near FC fort in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah left at least four people dead and several others wounded.

The explosion occurred near Jabbar Market, adjacent to the back wall of the FC fort, in the Balochistan’s district.

Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan said that at least 20 persons were wounded in the explosion and shifted to different hospitals.

Detailing the incident, Khan said that several vehicles and shops were destroyed in the powerful blast as terrorists apparently wanted to target the wall of FC fort.

Armed men and FC soldiers also exchanged fire following the bomb blast.

According to the government official, some wounded persons were being shifted to Quetta due to lack of health facilities in the area.

At the time of the explosion, tribal leader Haji Faizullah Khan Ghabizai was also present at his office. The tribal leader, his security guard and a passerby were also among wounded persons.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area and commenced a search and clearance operation.

Pakistan has witnessed surge in terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Its key findings, issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) revealed notably fewer fatal losses among civilians and security forces personnel compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 and a nearly 13% reduction in overall violence, The News reported.

Despite progress, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

Individually, Balochistan suffered 35% of all fatalities in the period under review, and compared to last quarter, it recorded an alarming 15% surge in violence. The comparison disregards the surge recorded in other provinces/ regions as the number of fatalities remains very low.