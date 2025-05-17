Drew Barrymore recalls fond memories of ‘safe man’ Val Kilmer

Drew Barrymore has recently shared insight into her friendship with late co-star Val Kilmer.

Speaking to US Weekly, the Never Been Kissed actress recalled how Val defended her on the set of Batman Forever almost 30 years ago.

“I remember Val Kilmer very dearly,” said the daytime talk show host at CBS Fest earlier this month.

Drew told Us, “He was a very good friend to me and a really great guy. He would say, ‘Oh, I’m doing this photo shoot. Come on down and you can be in the picture.’”

“He and [director] Joel Schumacher wanted very much to support me, lift me up, and put me in that movie because I wasn’t working very much at that time,” recalled the Charlie’s Angels actress.

Drew opened up that late actor Val and director Joel were the “safe men who just wanted to see me shine”.

For those unversed, Joel died from cancer in June 2020 at 80 whereas Val passed away on April 1 after a battle with pneumonia.

“That is a very big deal. They’re both gone now and they were both incredible guys,” added Drew.

Meanwhile Drew appeared in several hit movies including Batman Forever, Scream, Ever After, The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates.

The actress also earned a Golden Globe for her performance in 2009’s HBO movie Grey Gardens.