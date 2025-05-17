Kanye West makes wise move to skip punishment

Kanye West’s smart decision to buy some time amid legal proceedings has been revealed.

The Heartless rapper reportedly assigned his wife, Bianca Censori, as his power of attorney, which allows someone to execute business deals and manage a person’s personal life decisions.

The big news about Bianca, who may be managing Kanye’s assets due to being a power of attorney, came after In Touch Weekly obtained the court documents related to Benjamin Provo, whose 2024 lawsuit accuses the 47-year-old musician and his company of discrimination and wrongful termination.

The plaintiff claimed to have been struggling for weeks with obtaining some documents he had requested from Kanye, who officially changed his name to Ye, and his team.

Benjamin revealed that during the back and forth, Kim Kardashian's ex revealed his current wife, Bianca, is his power-of-attorney and serves as his agent.

The record producer said he would turn over a document entitled "Designation of Agency," which shows what Bianca, 30, has power over, but not without a protective order.

Benjamin said Ye put the existence of the power-of-attorney form at issue "and thus must produce it or else provide verifications to prior discovery responses signed by himself."

Notably, last month, Benjamin served Ye with four requests for documents to prove Bianca was Ye’s power of attorney. Benjamin said Ye has failed to produce any documents regarding Bianca.