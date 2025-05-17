The Weeknd 'returns the favour' to Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise

Abel Tesfaye reveals how Tom Cruise transformed his career

The Weeknd, who is currently promoting his new film Hurry Up Tomorrow, has made a kind gesture in an act of returning a favour to Hollywood veteran Tom Cruise.

The 35-year-old, in a recent interview, expressed that Cruise became a major source of transforming his career and giving it a boost.

During a chat with Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show, the host recalled the time when The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face was used during the programme in 2015 in a Lip Sync Battle, which was performed by the 62-year-old actor.

The old clip was played live on the show reminiscing the old memory. As the video ended, Fallon asked Abel Tesfaye if he saw that or not.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker revealed that he saw the clip and it helped the song.

“It helped it peaked to the record-breaking top. Thanks to Tom Cruise. To the biggest movie star in the world.”

However, he has never met the Top Gun: Maverick actor, but he confessed being a huge ‘Tom Cruise guy’.

“Love Colour of Money, love Vanila Sky, love Rain Man, Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia and Mission: Impossible.”

Therefore, to pay him back, After Hours vocalist opened that “he did that for me, it wasn’t a favour I didn’t know, so I thought maybe to return the favour I would promote a little bit of Mission: Impossible.”

Cruise’s much-awaited film directed by Christopher McQuarrie is coming out in theatres on May 23.