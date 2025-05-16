Sarah Ferguson shares her secret connection with late Queen

Sarah Ferguson shares secret connection with late Queen

Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, touched the hearts of royal fans with emotional revelation about her secret bond with late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of York made a heartbreaking admission that showcases their unique connection, revealing the late Queen "talks" to her through her corgis she inherited from her.

Andrew and Sarah received Queen Elizabeth's corgis Muick and Sandy upon her death in 2022.

The 65-year-old shared a video on Thursday, May 14, where she made the revelation in a conversation on stage at Creative Women Platform Forum conference in London.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," the Duchess said in a clip shared to Instagram, which made the audience laugh.

"The real thing is that I had the greatest honor to be her daughter-in-law. You know, that's really huge," she continued. "When I was driving here, I saw the Elizabeth [train] line… I want everyone to remember what an amazing lady she was."

Fergie was married to Queen Elizabeth's second son Andrew from 1986 to 1996, and the former couple share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

While the Duke and Duchess of York split years ago, they still remain on friendly terms and stay together at their family home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.