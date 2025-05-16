Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kept low profile at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot on May 20, 2017, in an intimate ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield.

While the bride looked stunning on her big day, it was Prince William and Princess Kate's children Prince George, then three, and Princess Charlotte, then two, who stole the spotlight as page boy and mini bridesmaid.

However, the occasion reportedly did not go as smoothly for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

At that time, the couple was not yet engaged, and certain engagements allegedly made by Pippa and her family left them feeling separated during the ceremony and reception.

According to Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan travelled to Berkshire with Harry on the day of wedding but stayed at a nearby Airbnb while Harry attended the ceremony, arriving with Prince William.

Concerns reportedly raised by Pippa and Carole Middleton suggested that Harry and Meghan's presence together might overshadow the bride on her special day.

As a result, the couple were seated separately at the lavish wedding reception-another decision believed to have been influenced by Pippa Middleton herself.



