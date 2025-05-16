CSS hopefuls get new lease as age cap, attempts rise from 2026

Members of Pakistan’s lower house of parliament attend the National Assembly meeting in Islamabad on March 1, 2024. — X/@NAofPakistan

In a bid to widen access to top civil service posts, the National Assembly approved raising the CSS exam age limit from 30 to 35, a change that takes effect in 2026.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML‑N) MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar moved to suspend the rules and brought the proposal before the House, which backed it without any objection.

Under the new resolution, aspirants will also be allowed up to five attempts at the CSS exam, one more than at present.

Lawmakers urged the government to implement these relaxations promptly so that potential candidates can plan their applications accordingly.

It must be noted that CSS, the academics-based gateway to Pakistan’s top federal posts, has long attracted recent graduates and young professionals seeking careers in administration, foreign affairs, customs and other services.

Until now, hopefuls could sit for the exam only if they were no older than 30. The change to a 35‑year limit and five tries aims to give a broader range of applicants the chance to prepare and compete.