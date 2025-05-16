Blake Lively gains edge over Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift claims

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit gets messy after bombshell allegations

Blake Lively scored a win against Justin Baldoni as judge granted the motion filed by the actress’ legal team after new bombshell claims regarding Taylor Swift.

Judge Lewis J. Liman slammed Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman’s letter on Thursday, May 15th, calling it “improper” and “irrelevant to any issue before this Court.”

Liman added, “Counsel is advised that future misuse of the Court’s docket may be met with sanctions."

Following the response from judge, a spokesperson for the Gossip Girl alum told People Magazine, "It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman’s irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions.”

In Freedman’s letter, he alleged that Lively had threatened her old pal Swift to "release a statement of support" for her and threatened that "if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released."

The motion also claimed that Lively had told the pop superstar to delete their text messages, adding that “It is those communications that the Wayfarer Parties seek to obtain" as potential evidence of "an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation."

Lively-Baldoni lawsuit is headed for a trial in March 2026.