'Mission: Impossible 8' star Tom Cruise opens how he unwinds stress

Action star Tom Cruise, who is globally acclaimed for performing the most complexed stunts in his films, has revealed how he releases his stress.

The 62-year-old is has opened that he is habitual of leaning new skills which he always implements in his movies in some way.

Cruise is currently looking forward to the release of his most-anticipated movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning that also contains some death-defying stunts and action sequences.

To unwind his stress, Tom revealed that he relaxes by playing a piano. However, he also admitted that he does not know how to play it, but he keeps hitting the keys.

"I wouldn’t say ‘play.’ I enjoy hitting the keys … I find it relaxing”, added the Top Gun actor.

He further explained that he especially takes dance lessons to understand body movement and emotions.

“[I learn dance] because I’m interested in that art form. The teachers understand how to move a body, what the shape does and the emotion it can create in others.”

The eighth installment of his popular franchise is coming out in theatres on May 23. The film is going to reunite Tom along with Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames.