Britney Spears hints at law school ambitions following Kim Kardashian's footsteps

Britney Spears, an avid social media user known for frequently engaging her fans, has sparked speculation about a major career shift.
Over the weekend, the Crazy songstress, 43, hinted at possibly pursuing law.
Spears, who often shares videos of her dancing, posted a now-deleted clip showcasing her moves once again.
In the caption, she wrote: 'Law school, new computer---so dress the part.'
This cryptic message has led fans to wonder if the pop icon is considering following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, who has seen actively pursuing a legal career.
The Kardashians star, a long time supporter of Britney, once penned a heartfelt, lengthy letter after watching the 'Free Britney' documentary.
In it, Kim expressed that she feels 'empathy' for the pop star and praised her strength.
In March, this year, Kim reportedly took a significant step towards preparing for a pivotal test required to practice law, TMZ reported.
Her father, the late Robert Kardashian, was also a well-known lawyer who worked on the O.J. Simpson's case.
