Kate Middleton sends final message to Harry, Meghan as royal rift deepens

The royal family seems to have found themselves in a bind on the personal front as old feuds reignite pouring cold water on any hopes of a reunion.

While Prince Harry is in an ongoing row with his family, particularly his father King Charles and brother Prince William, there is another rift simmering in the background, reaching “toxic levels”.

Previous reports suggested that Kate Middleton, who underwent cancer treatment last year, is having a new perspective on life and wants to end the ongoing feud between King Charles’ two warring sons.

The Princess of Wales was reportedly acting as a mediator between William and Harry – for the sake of the close bond Kate once shared with her brother-in-law.

However, it seems that the last hope to bring the Sussexes and the royals together have also given up. Sources cited by Closer magazine have revealed that the rift is now reaching “toxic levels”.

The Sussexes were “infuriated” when Princess Charlotte was seen wearing jewellery from the brand owned by Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

“Supporting Chelsy’s jewellery line has sparked frustrations within the Sussex household,” the insider said. “The move was perceived as deliberate and only fanned the flames rather than help bring the Sussexes and Waleses closer together.”

In his latest interview, Harry had expressed that he is open to reconciliation, acknowledging that there will be “some royals” who will “never forgive him for writing a book”.

“While Harry and Meghan have been open to a reconciliation in recent years, it hasn’t gotten past William or Kate,” the source noted. “They feel there is too much water under the bridge and damage done to be able to come back from it.”