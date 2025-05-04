Chelsea Handler shares real reason behind not interviewing celebrities

Chelsea Handler has recently explained why she stopped interviewing celebrities on her late-night talk show.

During the Q&A at the 2025 PHM Healthfront Conference in NYC on May 1, the comedian opened up on why she felt “tapped out” with these celebrity interviews.

“When they said I would want you to do a podcast. I was like, yeah, I know, but everyone has a podcast,” said the 50-year-old.

The former Chelsea Lately host recounted her early podcasting days when she was in her 40s. “

“I had just come out of a two-year, serious stint in therapy and I thought, ‘How can I do something where I'm talking to real people, not celebrities?’” mentioned the bestselling author.

Chelsea told the audience that she was “tapped out with that. I need to talk to real people”.

“And then I thought, 'God, I’ve learned so much from this therapist,’” mentioned This Means War actress.

Chelsea continued. “His name was Dan Siegel, that I went to. His name still is Dan Siegel.”

The After Lately star revealed that Dan appeared on Dear Chelsea in 2022, saying, “He was very expensive, and I know not everybody has access to that.”

“I treated therapy like I was getting my master’s degree. I was so serious about learning about myself and learning about the mind,” stated Chelsea.

The actress and comedian opened up that she would “always be giving people unsolicited advice” while discussing her podcast format.

“I always have been, what if people actually called in and asked for advice for their life problems?” she added.