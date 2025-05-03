'Spice Girls' BIG reunion in works but there is ONE problem

Victoria Beckham's pop group went on indefinite hiatus in 2000

Globally acclaimed English pop group Spice Girls are all set to mark their big comeback with a tour.

The rock group included Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Melaine C and Emma Bunton.

In order to celebrate 30 years of the release of their first album 'Spice', the ladies are finally planning on reuniting for a huge tour in 2026.

Mel C shared about the grand reunion in No Filter with Kate Langbroek podcast, but she also revealed that there is a problem, which is coming in the way of the plan.

While she confirmed that 2026 is going to be a big year for them, she is still trying to convince some of the band members who are reluctant to come on board with the plan.

During the chat, she added, “Next year is a big year for us and we have to acknowledge it in some way.”

“So we are talking about what that’s going to look like and for me, Melanie, I know for sure, and Emma [Bunton], we’d be back on stage. But sometimes other people need a little bit more convincing.”

Spice Girls released their last song Goodbye in 2000 and announced their indefinite hiatus soon after.