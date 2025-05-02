Sean 'Diddy' Combs granted special request for upcoming trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allowed for something particular prior to trial

Sean Diddy Combs has been given permission to wear 'non-prison clothes' during the trial of his ongoing cases.

Combs has been behind bars since September, 2024 for racketeering, prostitution and sex trafficking.

His trial will start with jury selection May 5, as per E! News.

The judge has allowed him to wear new clothing in the courtroom.

However, the permission has come with a set of limitations.

While the American rapper can carry business casual attire, he can have 'up to five button down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pair of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court.'

The 55-year-old has also worked to change his appearance with reference to his hair. In his recent courtroom appearance in March, he could be seen sporting greying beard and hair wearing beige-colored jumpsuit.

Though taking pictures of the Bad Boy for Life rapper was prohibited, news about his makeover spread through courtroom sketches.

For the unversed, Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to racketeering, prostitution and sex trafficking.

The Mandem hitmaker has also shockingly requested the trial date to be shifted from May to July, 2025 to be able to review evidence.

But the court denied the request as the trial date is nearing.