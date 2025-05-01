Kate Middleton reflects on unfulfilled wish as a new mom to Prince George

Princess Kate and Prince William visit the Aros Hall community centre during their Scotland trip

Kate Middleton got candid about early motherhood during a visit to Scotland this week.

While touring Aros Hall community centre on the Isle of Mull with Prince William, the Princess of Wales spoke with local mothers about the importance of community support.

GB News reported that Kate shared how helpful she would have found a space like that when she had just given birth to Prince George and was living in Anglesey.

Back then, she’d visit the Waitrose café just to get out of the house and see other people. “You need to bring ‘the village’ together,” she said, praising the role of communal spaces in supporting young families.

Kate also mentioned how much her own kids enjoy soft play areas, adding, “We hang out a lot at soft play. Mine absolutely love it.”

William joined in with a laugh, pointing to his knees and admitting he struggles to keep up with the kids. “You still think you can do it yourself, but…” he said.

The couple’s stop in Tobermory was part of their first joint public outing since their children’s Easter break — and it happened to fall on their 14th wedding anniversary.